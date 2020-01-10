Habibi Funk to release Ahmed Ben Ali’s Libyan reggae 12”, Subhana

Influenced by Zimzamat folk music and Libyan poetry.

Ahmed Ben Ali is releasing a new 12″, titled Subhana, this February via Habibi Funk.

Gaining popularity in the ’70s, Libyan reggae drew influence from Zimzamat folk music, and the steady tempo of wedding chants.

<a href="http://habibifunkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/habibi-funk-012-subhana">Habibi Funk 012: Subhana by Ahmed Ben Ali</a>

A technical engineer, Ali recorded Subhana in his home studio, acting as sound technician, producer and songwriter. The tracks were subsequently uploaded to YouTube by Ali’s friend in 2008, before they were discovered by Habibi Funk’s Jannis Stürtz.

Subhana follows Habibi Funk’s reissue of Attarazat Addahabia & Faradjallah’s Al Hadaoui album – one of our favourite reissues of 2019.

Head here for more info in advance of its 21st February release, check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Subhana سبحان

2. Damek Majeb / اغنية دمعك ماجاب

3. Subhana (Instrumental)

4. Damek Majeb (Instrumental)