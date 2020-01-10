Habibi Funk to release Ahmed Ben Ali’s Libyan reggae 12”, Subhana

Written by


Published on

January 10, 2020

Category

News

Share

0000

Share

0000

Influenced by Zimzamat folk music and Libyan poetry.

Ahmed Ben Ali is releasing a new 12″, titled Subhana, this February via Habibi Funk.

Read more: Habibi Funk: Tales from digging in North Africa

Gaining popularity in the ’70s, Libyan reggae drew influence from Zimzamat folk music, and the steady tempo of wedding chants.

A technical engineer, Ali recorded Subhana in his home studio, acting as sound technician, producer and songwriter. The tracks were subsequently uploaded to YouTube by Ali’s friend in 2008, before they were discovered by Habibi Funk’s Jannis Stürtz.

Subhana follows Habibi Funk’s reissue of Attarazat Addahabia & Faradjallah’s Al Hadaoui album – one of our favourite reissues of 2019.

Head here for more info in advance of its 21st February release, check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Subhana سبحان
2. Damek Majeb / اغنية دمعك ماجاب
3. Subhana (Instrumental)
4. Damek Majeb (Instrumental)

More by Lazlo Rugoff
Tags:

Related Articles

Dec05

Our 30 favourite reissues of 2019

Oct01

Habibi Funk reissues Issam Hajali’s Arabian folk and jazz-infused album on vinyl

May24

Moroccan gnawa mixes with driving electric guitars in Habibi Funk’s latest reissue

Sep07

Habibi Funk to reissue “holy grail” The Scorpions & Saif Abu Bakr LP for the first time

Latest Articles

Jan10

Studio Ghibli’s Porco Rosso and Kiki’s Delivery Service soundtracks get first vinyl release

Jan10

New York’s MoMA gallery opens pop-up record shop

Jan10

Our 10 favourite new vinyl releases this week (10th January)

Jan10

Legowelt to perform live synthesizer score for 2001: A Space Odyssey

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp