VF Live: Poly-Ritmo #5

September 2, 2020

Live

Silky soul, funk, disco, reggae and more.

In VF Live, collectors take you inside their homes, record shops, and studios for intimate sets and mixes.

London DJ Poly-Ritmo offers up a fifth instalment of her VF Live show, playing smooth records from Michael Franks, Gayle Adams and more — before closing out with an almighty reggae cut.

Watch and listen to the set in full above, and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Michael Franks – Nightmoves
2. Theatre West – Children of Tomorrow’s Dreams
3. Starcrost – Quicksand
4. Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band – Sunshower
5. Gayle Adams – Stretch’in Out
6. Leroy Hutson – Lucky Fellow
8. Fabien – Prophecy

