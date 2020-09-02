VF Live: Poly-Ritmo #5

Silky soul, funk, disco, reggae and more.

In VF Live, collectors take you inside their homes, record shops, and studios for intimate sets and mixes.

London DJ Poly-Ritmo offers up a fifth instalment of her VF Live show, playing smooth records from Michael Franks, Gayle Adams and more — before closing out with an almighty reggae cut.

Watch and listen to the set in full above, and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Michael Franks – Nightmoves

2. Theatre West – Children of Tomorrow’s Dreams

3. Starcrost – Quicksand

4. Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band – Sunshower

5. Gayle Adams – Stretch’in Out

6. Leroy Hutson – Lucky Fellow

8. Fabien – Prophecy