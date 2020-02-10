This new exhibit celebrates London and Kingston’s dub and reggae clubs

“Drawings the MCs, DJs, dancers, and sound-systems.”

A new solo exhibition by Grenada-born British artist Denzil Forrester capturing London and Kingston’s reggae and dub scenes, called Itchin & Scratchin, has opened at Nottingham Contemporary.

Frequenting East London’s dub and reggae clubs whilst an art student in the late ’70s, Forrester began drawing MCs, DJs, dancers and sound systems using rolls of A1 paper, with sketches done in the time it took to play a single track.

“In these clubs, city life is recreated in essence: sounds, lights, police sirens, bodies pushing and swaying back and forth. … The figures and images in my work are crowded together, whereas the spaces in-between echo the music of the ‘blues’ clubs,” shares Forrester.

Itchin & Scratchin collects Forrester’s new body of work inspired by Kingston’s sound systems and open-air parties, alongside his earlier drawings and paintings of London in the 1980s.

Itchin & Scratchin will run until the 3rd May, head here for more info.

Opening times and address:

Nottingham Contemporary, Weekday Cross, Nottingham, NG1 2GB

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 11am-5pm

Photos courtesy of Denzil Forrester and Stephen Friedman Gallery